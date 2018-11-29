Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report $28.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.74 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $35.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $105.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.95 million to $105.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $122.79 million, with estimates ranging from $119.25 million to $128.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 206.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. BidaskClub cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.73. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.62.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Nicholas Galakatos sold 85,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $1,372,309.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 26,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $473,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,234,000 after purchasing an additional 808,832 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 222,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

