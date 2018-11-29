Brokerages Anticipate FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report $15.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.20 million and the lowest is $10.60 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $47.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $87.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $90.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.62 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $150.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 36.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.19.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

In other news, Director John A. Rolls acquired 100,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 417,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,955.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 385.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,827,437 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $200,000. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 237.2% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,698,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 296,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

