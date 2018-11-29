British American Tobacco (BTI) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 111.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 44.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

