Brinker International (EAT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EAT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brinker International from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Brinker International from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.01. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $212,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,329.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,459 shares of company stock worth $2,293,690 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 913.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

