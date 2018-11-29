Brighthouse Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,497 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,522% compared to the typical volume of 647 call options.

Shares of BHF opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. ValuEngine cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays cut Brighthouse Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $142,000. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $164,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $164,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

