Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Extra Space Storage worth $58,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $75,891.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock worth $234,256. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $93.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.07. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $77.53 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 47.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 78.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

