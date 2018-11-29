Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $53,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 169.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $98.34 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $91.48 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 51.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

