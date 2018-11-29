Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) Given $15.25 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $15.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 87 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 722,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 143,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $13.87.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

