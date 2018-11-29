Breaking Data (BKD) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Breaking Data Corp (CVE:BKD)’s share price traded down 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. 104,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 86,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Breaking Data Corp will post -0.1099999965625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Breaking Data Company Profile (CVE:BKD)

Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings.

