Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $916,000 in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,709,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $539,051,000 after acquiring an additional 508,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,854,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,529,000 after buying an additional 143,754 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,588,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,441,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,008,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,180,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,968,000 after buying an additional 125,615 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

AEO stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $964.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.24%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $422,615.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

