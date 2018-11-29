Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $713,000 Holdings in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 379.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.81. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Ming Hsieh sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $599,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $309,030.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,225.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,605 shares of company stock worth $7,586,711 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/boston-private-wealth-llc-has-713000-holdings-in-fortinet-inc-ftnt.html.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.