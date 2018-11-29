BOSTON OMAHA (BOMN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

NASDAQ BOMN opened at $25.21 on Monday. BOSTON OMAHA has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOSTON OMAHA during the third quarter worth $205,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BOSTON OMAHA during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA in the second quarter worth about $273,000. 45.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the United States. The company acquires existing billboard locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Wisconsin. It also provides surety insurance products, as well as related brokerage services; and commercial real estate brokerage, property management, and other real estate services.

