Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Holdings Reduced by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $109,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 86.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,160.00 price target (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,159.87.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,917.94, for a total value of $565,792.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 883 shares of company stock worth $1,646,347 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $1,869.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,690.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.57 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

