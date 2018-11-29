Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.50 to C$49.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.39.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$41.73 on Wednesday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$37.96 and a twelve month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

