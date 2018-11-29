Bluejay Mining (JAY) Trading Up 11.2%

Bluejay Mining PLC (LON:JAY) was up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.25 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.90 ($0.18). Approximately 3,150,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Bluejay Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

In related news, insider Roderick McIllree acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,373.45).

Bluejay Mining plc operates as an exploration company in the United Kingdom, Greenland, Finland, and Austria. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, cobalt, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as platinum-group elements (PGE). It holds interests in the Dundas, Disko, and Kangerluarsuk projects located in Greenland; and Hammaslahti copper-gold-zinc project, Kelkka nickel-copper project, and Outokumpu copper project, as well as Enonkoski nickel-copper PGE project located in Finland.

