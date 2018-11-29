Blockport (BPT) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, Blockport has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $169,855.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.02341715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00124860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00195589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.31 or 0.08641485 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,870,933 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is medium.com/blockport . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.