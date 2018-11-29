Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $25,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $161.77 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.68 and a fifty-two week high of $174.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

