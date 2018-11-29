Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,028,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,189 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $98.26 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.96%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

In other news, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

