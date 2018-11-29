Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.18% of Ulta Beauty worth $29,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.9% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 145.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total value of $552,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,253.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,706,334.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $295.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $191.70 and a one year high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

