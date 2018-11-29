Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 10,791 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $252.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $232.42 and a one year high of $270.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

