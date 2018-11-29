BlackRock Inc. Sells 193,880 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193,880 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of W W Grainger worth $1,156,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 34,096.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 444,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $311.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $210.73 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Macquarie increased their price target on W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W W Grainger from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Sells 193,880 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/blackrock-inc-sells-193880-shares-of-w-w-grainger-inc-gww.html.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.