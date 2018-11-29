BlackRock Inc. Purchases 12,483 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,929,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.34% of IDEX worth $1,194,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 83.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 17.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $134.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.21. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $123.47 and a 12-month high of $157.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.94 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on IDEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Purchases 12,483 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/blackrock-inc-purchases-12483-shares-of-idex-co-iex.html.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.