BlackRock Inc. Has $9.37 Billion Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,220,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 565,010 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.10% of Amgen worth $9,373,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $201.42 on Thursday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.55.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

