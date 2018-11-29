BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551,051 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $12,969,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 10,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $860,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $21,031,791.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,126 shares of company stock valued at $47,097,776. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.81.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

