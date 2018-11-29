BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,258,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3,276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 189,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 183,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,601,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,793,546,000 after purchasing an additional 153,749 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total transaction of $880,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $554.00 to $514.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $458.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.31.

BlackRock stock opened at $427.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.31 and a twelve month high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

