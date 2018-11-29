BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.29

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 1819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 541.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $169,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 465.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter.

