BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Upgraded at Loop Capital

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $56.11 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle sold 28,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $2,090,626.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Trojan sold 67,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $5,047,660.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,598.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,327,880. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 443,322 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,285,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,635,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,632,000.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

