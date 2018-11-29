BigSur Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,450 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.3% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,061,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $116.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/bigsur-wealth-management-llc-purchases-11450-shares-of-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.