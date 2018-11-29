BidaskClub Upgrades Athenex (ATNX) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Athenex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

ATNX stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Athenex had a negative net margin of 143.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $418,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,887,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,231,308.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Yordon acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $99,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,212.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,935 over the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Athenex by 363.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth $146,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth $294,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

