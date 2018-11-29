BidaskClub Downgrades UFP Technologies (UFPT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Taglich Brothers reiterated a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.12.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Technologies news, insider R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $743,405.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,003,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $380,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,800 shares of company stock worth $2,318,336 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 31,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

