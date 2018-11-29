Bellevue Group AG Sells 14,850 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,335,000 after buying an additional 55,895 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,174,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,428,000 after purchasing an additional 290,600 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,280,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,257 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,253,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 424,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,166,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,067,000 after purchasing an additional 96,777 shares during the period.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.04. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $56.70.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.46. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 1,020.52%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bellevue Group AG Sells 14,850 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/bellevue-group-ag-sells-14850-shares-of-portola-pharmaceuticals-inc-ptla.html.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.