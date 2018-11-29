Bellevue Group AG Increases Position in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 693.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.06% of Medidata Solutions worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

MDSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medidata Solutions to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

In other news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $487,882.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 7,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medidata Solutions stock opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. Medidata Solutions Inc has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $88.87.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

