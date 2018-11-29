Bellevue Group AG Acquires Shares of 79,400 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,872,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after buying an additional 286,590 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

IRWD stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 116,651 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,044,892.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,602.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,580 over the last ninety days. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

