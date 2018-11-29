Belden Inc. (BDC) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Belden to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of BDC traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $55.01. 31,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.41. Belden has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.15 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Belden news, SVP Henk Derksen purchased 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,773.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,678.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup purchased 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $494,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $596,098. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cross Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

