Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bed Bath & Beyond’s transformation plan and store-expansion initiatives to drive growth are impressive. The company has been witnessing robust sales at customer-facing digital networks, which is likely to continue in fiscal 2018. Moreover, it remains on track to achieve its three-year financial target of improving EPS by fiscal 2020. The company has also been making investments toward digital advancements and development of new systems along with store openings to expand its omni-channel capabilities. However, Bed Bath & Beyond has lagged the industry in the past three months due to dismal second-quarter fiscal 2018 results. This marked its first earnings and sales miss in the last four quarters. Moreover, its nine-quarter long trend of strained margins due to higher shipping and coupon as well as SG&A expenses is likely to continue in fiscal 2018. Nevertheless, estimates have been stable lately.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush set a $18.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 66,170 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 427,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

