Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) EVP Buys $149,150.00 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $149,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, September 24th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,809.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57,991 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

