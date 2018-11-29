BCE (BCE) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$60.75 to C$59.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.88.

Shares of BCE traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.69. BCE has a 52-week low of C$50.72 and a 52-week high of C$62.90.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.66999987984342 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Simmonds sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.67, for a total value of C$46,675.00. Also, insider Duc Bernard Le sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.90, for a total transaction of C$397,437.70.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

