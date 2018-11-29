Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €99.00 by Commerzbank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €99.00 ($115.12) price target from research analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Commerzbank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cfra set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.75 ($107.85).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €64.23 ($74.69) on Tuesday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

