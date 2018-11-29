Basf (BASFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BASFY. Barclays cut Basf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Basf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Basf in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Basf has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.14 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

