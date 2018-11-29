Barratt Developments (BDEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $470.00

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 470 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 474 ($6.19), with a volume of 3360462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 481 ($6.29).

BDEV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 634 ($8.28) price target (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.93)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 668.27 ($8.73).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 35.20 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider David Thomas sold 89,287 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £443,756.39 ($579,846.32). Also, insider John Allan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,720.50).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/barratt-developments-bdev-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-470-00.html.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.