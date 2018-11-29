Barclays PLC (BCS) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 80,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

