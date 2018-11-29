Barclays (BARC) Price Target Cut to GBX 210

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 266 ($3.48) to GBX 262 ($3.42) in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.94).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 168.24 ($2.20) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.35 ($3.08).

In other news, insider Mary Anne Citrino acquired 2,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £3,520 ($4,599.50). Also, insider James E. Staley acquired 168,860 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £293,816.40 ($383,923.17).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

