Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed an average rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an average rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.646 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 193.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

