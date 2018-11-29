Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:BNS opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

