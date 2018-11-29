Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $26,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

