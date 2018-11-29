Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.67 Million Position in LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LifePoint Health were worth $25,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LifePoint Health by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,415 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LifePoint Health by 3,244.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 207,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 201,096 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in LifePoint Health by 148.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LifePoint Health by 44.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in LifePoint Health by 744.8% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifePoint Health stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. LifePoint Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.54.

LifePoint Health Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

