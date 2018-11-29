Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,289 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.44% of Mueller Industries worth $24,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 452,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,759.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Westermeyer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,793.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,600 shares of company stock worth $762,204. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $645.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.39 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

