Bank of Montreal (BMO) Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $25,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,206,000 after buying an additional 122,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $75.18 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

