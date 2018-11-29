Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,233 Shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,747 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 505.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 147,444 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

NYSE:SD opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $348.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.15. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 22.94%.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

