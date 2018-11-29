Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a current ratio of 13.78. The firm has a market cap of $551.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on Gladstone Commercial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Gladstone Commercial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring,owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through July 2018,Gladstone Commercial has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

